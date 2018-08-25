हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Watch: Landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Nainikhad following heavy rain

Vehicular traffic was stopped on the highway due to the massive landslide.

Watch: Landslide hits Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Nainikhad following heavy rain
ANI photo

Srinagar: Following heavy rains, a landslide occurred on Pathankot-Dalhousie National Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Nainikhad area. The landslide, which hit the highway early on Saturday, caused severe damages.

Vehicular traffic has been stopped on the highway due to the massive landslide.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the clay particles are suddenly seen crumbling down. A truck standing there was buried under the soil within a fraction of second.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was also closed for traffic due to landslides.

The landslides hit the highway in Ramsu area of Ramban district.

"Clearing operations have begun. Scores of vehicles are currently stranded," officials said.

The highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir Valley.

This is also the route taken by the Amarnath pilgrims. The Yatris were not allowed to move towards the Valley on Saturday due to the highway's closure.

(With inputs from agencies)

Himachal PradeshJammu and Kashmir

