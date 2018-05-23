Watch: Man crosses Delhi Metro track, alert driver avoids tragedy

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man had a narrow escape when he tried to cross the Delhi Metro track at Shastri Nagar just when the train had begun leaving the station. It was only because the driver of the train spotted him in time that a tragedy was avoided.

News agency ANI reported that Mayur Patel chose to cross from one platform to the other via the tracks instead of the overbridge. In a video, he can be seen casually crossing the track without much attention to the parked train. Panic struck just when he was about to climb onto the other platform and the train began moving. Patel tried to hoist himself on the track but failed with the train brushing against his body before halting. Detained and fined for the offence, it is reported that Patel told authorities that he did not know how to get onto the other platform.

#CCTV Delhi: Narrow escape for 21 year old Mayur Patel as train moved while he was crossing the track at Shastri Nagar metro station. He was later fined by authorities. During questioning he claimed that he did not know how to get to the other platform so he crossed the track pic.twitter.com/YbXcXPzYyA — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Delhi Metro states that the penalty for crossing the tracks without lawful authority is imprisonment up to six months or a fine up to Rs 500, or both.

One of the problems Delhi Metro has had to face in past years has been people committing suicide by jumping in front of moving trains. Many stations on the network now have closed-door installations on platforms to ensure passenger safety.