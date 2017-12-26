Watch: Pakistani journalists heckle Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife

New Delhi: Even as India on Tuesday hit back at Pakistan, accusing it of violating mutual understandings on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family, a video has emerged which the former Indian Navy officer's mother and wife being heckled by Pakistani journalists.

As Jadhav's family come out after meeting him, they shout and ask his mother, "How do you feel after meeting your killer son?"

#WATCH Islamabad: Pakistani journalists heckle & harass #KulbhushanJadhav's mother & wife after their meeting with him, shout, 'aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?' & 'aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?' pic.twitter.com/MUYjPmHY6F — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that Jadhav appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction with his family.

Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of his mother and wife removed before they could meet him, the MEA said in a statement.

Also, most of Jadhav's remarks were clearly tutored and designed "to perpetuate the false narrative" of his alleged spying in Pakistan, it added.

Statement on Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his family. https://t.co/rAVB5t6klQ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 26, 2017

The MEA further said that the manner in which Pakistan conducted the meeting on Monday violated the letter and spirit of understandings that the two countries had.

Countering Pakistan's contention that the meeting was a humanitarian concession, India's statement said, "this exercise lacked any credibility."

"From the feedback, we have received of the meeting, it appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion," the MEA statement said.

"We also regret that contrary to assurances, the overall atmosphere of the meeting was intimidating insofar as family members were concerned," it said.

Family members, however, handled the situation with "great courage and fortitude," the ministry said. The 47- year-old Jadhav's "appearance also raises questions about his health and well being."

During the meeting, whose pictures were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side.

They spoke through an intercom and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)