Watch: Petrol tanker catches fire in MP pump, hero driver steers away to safety

In a bid to save lives, the driver steered the petrol tanker to a vacant area - suffering burns in the process.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 26, 2018, 09:39 AM IST
Video grab courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A tanker caught fire while transferring petrol at a Madhya Pradesh pump on Sunday night. A massive disaster was averted though when the brave driver of the tanker quickly steered away from the pump and into a vacant area where the fire was eventually doused by the fire department.

The incident took place in MP's Narsinghpur - around 220 kilometres from the state capital of Bhopal - when petrol was being transferred to the pump. While the cause of the fire is not yet known, the fire quickly spread at the pump - engulfing the front area and the tanker itself. It is reported that had the fire reached the underground bunkers, the resulting explosion could have caused significant casualties as the pump is located on a busy stretch of road. Fortunately, though, the driver of the tanker showed both presence of mind and exemplary courage in quickly steering away from the pump and into a vacant area nearby.

 

 

The driver of the tanker suffered burns and local reports say he has been admitted to a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Petrol pumps around the world are considered highly inflammable areas and this is why smoking and cell phone usage is strictly prohibited in and around these areas. Pumps usually have stringent fire-preventive measures and equipment in place but the presence of fuel tankers - like in the case above - can have potentially deadly consequences during any sparking or blaze.

(With inpits from ANI)

