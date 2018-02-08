Watch: PM Modi attacks Congress on multiple fronts in Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a blistering attack on the Congress in Parliament on multiple fronts.

The offensive against the main Opposition party and the Nehru-Gandhi family came during the course of PM Modi's marathon reply in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Watch it below:

A historic push to next-generation infrastructure under NDA government. pic.twitter.com/S2edSC1lls — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

The UPA Governments are wholly and solely responsible for the NPA mess. To keep their own friends happy, the nation’s banking sector suffered. This is a mess we are actively resolving. pic.twitter.com/3iYTHy3sE0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

Congress in May 2014- Modi Ji will scrap Aadhaar. Congress in 2017- Scrap Aadhaar. Why? Because under NDA, Aadhaar is ensuring effective service delivery and ending corruption. Congress obviously does not like it. pic.twitter.com/IQ8gyEE4R2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

While discussing Aadhaar, let us not forget that the root of the idea originated during Atal Ji’s Government, mentioned by Advani Ji in the Rajya Sabha in 1998. pic.twitter.com/gtr5GPJACk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

Our fight for justice for the OBC communities and Muslim women will continue. The anti-OBC and anti-women stand of the Congress is fully exposed. pic.twitter.com/yU8oP1icTX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

It is time for a constructive debate on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the various states. pic.twitter.com/O4AOrBf3gb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

Now is the time to give India a healthcare system that makes quality treatment affordable. We will ensure this through Ayushman Bharat. pic.twitter.com/Vy5bqyvehH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

Democracy is in India’s culture. It is a part of our ethos for thousands of years. No Indian needs lessons on democracy from the Congress, which has trampled over our democratic fabric repeatedly. https://t.co/0e3VswoF5P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2018

In a speech that was made amidst continuous slogan shouting by Congress members in the Lok Sabha and later a largely uninterrupted Rajya Sabha, PM Modi took on the Congress for its various omissions and commissions in its more than five decades of rule and taunted the party over its demand for a "Gandhian India".

"I am also in favour of Gandhian India because Congress-free Bharat was the idea of Gandhi ji,"he said in the Rajya Sabha.

He accused the Congress of having a "small mind" and fostering one family's legacy at the country's cost and said there was "festival of honesty" under his government with people knowing they will get an account of the tax they pay.

PM Modi argued that the Congress had no right to give lessons on democracy and should not "mislead" the country on the issue of employment generation. He said Congress-led UPA was fully responsible for the NPAs of banks and the country will never forgive the party for its "sin".

He also sought to reach out to the middle class, which is seemingly feeling squeezed by the tax proposals in the Union Budget, saying the government was bringing about ease of living through good governance, improving education, infrastructure and housing.

(With IANS inputs)