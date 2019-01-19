हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Watch: PM Modi inaugurates L&T's howitzer gun-manufacturing unit, rides a K9 Vajra

The L&T had in 2017 won a contract worth Rs 4,500 crore to supply 100 units of the K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre Tracked Self-Propelled gun systems to the Indian Army. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) howitzer gun-manufacturing unit at Hazira in Surat. The L&T had in 2017 won a contract worth Rs 4,500 crore to supply 100 units of the K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre Tracked Self-Propelled gun systems to the Indian Army. After the inaugural event, the PM also rode the K9 Vajra.

The L&T has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at its Hazira facility near Surat to manufacture guns. The Armoured Systems Complex is the first such facility in the country's private sector, an official said. 

