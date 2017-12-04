Watch: PM Narendra Modi’s special video message on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greeting to Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to extend his wishes for the Naval force.

PM Modi tweeted, “On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families.”

Along with the tweet, the Prime Minister posted a video highlighting the might of the Indian Navy. The video has a voiceover by PM Modi, who enlists the immense contribution of the force in the Indian history.

He pointed that though only wars come to our mind when we talk of Navy, but the force has often been involved in several humanitarian works. PM Modi further says in the video that the Indian Navy has helped people not just in India, but also in neighbouring countries in the times of crisis.

On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families. pic.twitter.com/O36rKhnC4I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

The Prime Minister also recalled the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is believed to have laid the foundation of Indian Navy.

Meanwhile, Chief of Naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa also paid their tributes to martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate in the national capital.

#NavyDay Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS , General Bipin Rawat COAS & Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa pay homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti India Gate on the occasion of Navy Day (04 Dec) pic.twitter.com/h3siNLoS3b — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2017

Admiral Lanba also interacted with school students.

This year mark the 47th anniversary of Navy Day in India.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the start of Operation Trident at the time of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. In one-night attack, the Indian Navy sank three vessels near the largest Pakistani port of Karachi.