Watch: Policeman drags old devotee out of temple in Karnataka

In a shocking incident, an old man was dragged by a policeman as he tried to enter a temple in Karnataka.

#WATCH A policeman drags an old man from Shringeri Sharadamba Temple gate in #Karnataka's Chikmagalur allegedly because he was trying to enter temple when HD Deve Gowda's family was inside; the policeman has been suspended (15.01.18) pic.twitter.com/BTbUVBWYTD — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

The incident occurred when former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family was reportedly inside the temple.

In a video released by ANI, a policeman was seen holding the old devotee by his shirt collar and dragging him out of the temple.

The incident occurred at Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chikmagalur district in Karnataka.

The policeman was reportedly suspended following the incident, which occurred on Monday.