हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Watch: Policeman drags old devotee out of temple in Karnataka

In a shocking incident, an old man was dragged by a policeman as he tried to enter a temple in Karnataka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 16, 2018, 13:44 PM IST
Comments |
Watch: Policeman drags old devotee out of temple in Karnataka

In a shocking incident, an old man was dragged by a policeman as he tried to enter a temple in Karnataka.

The incident occurred when former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family was reportedly inside the temple.

In a video released by ANI, a policeman was seen holding the old devotee by his shirt collar and dragging him out of the temple.

The incident occurred at Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chikmagalur district in Karnataka.

The policeman was reportedly suspended following the incident, which occurred on Monday.

Tags:
Karnataka templeKarnatakaKarnataka temple policemanKarnataka PoliceShringeri Sharadamba TempleHD Deve Gowda
Next
Story

BJP of attacking judiciary through 'RSS functionaries': Congress

Trending