Watch: Pregnant woman carried in sling for 4 km through forest, gives birth midway

Amaravati: A pregnant woman in Andhra Pradesh was carried in a hammock through a forest for 4 km due to lack of road connectivity. The incident took place on September 4, Tuesday.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the woman is seen being carried by two men in a sling. They carry her through a rugged and steep road which goes through a forest.

#WATCH: A pregnant woman being carried by her relatives through a forest for 4 km in Vijayanagaram district due to lack of road connectivity. Hospital was 7 km away from the village but she delivered midway & returned. Both the baby & the mother are safe. (4.9.18) #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/fvGZlYwDCl — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

The woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district, was carried by two of her relatives.

The hospital was seven km away from the village. The woman, however, delivered a baby midway and returned home.

As per reports, both the mother and infant are safe.