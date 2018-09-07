हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

Watch: Pregnant woman carried in sling for 4 km through forest, gives birth midway

The woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district, was carried by two of her relatives.

ANI photo

Amaravati: A pregnant woman in Andhra Pradesh was carried in a hammock through a forest for 4 km due to lack of road connectivity. The incident took place on September 4, Tuesday. 

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the woman is seen being carried by two men in a sling. They carry her through a rugged and steep road which goes through a forest.

The woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district, was carried by two of her relatives.

The hospital was seven km away from the village. The woman, however, delivered a baby midway and returned home.

As per reports, both the mother and infant are safe.

