Watch: Tej Pratap, Tejashwi Yadav, others groove to Bollywood number 'ek do teen'

Patna: Lalu Prasad's younger son and Rashtriya Janata Dal ​(RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with his family members, friends and party workers, among others let their hair down and danced at the wedding of Tej Pratap Yadav.

The elder son of former Bihar CMs Lalu and Rabri Devi, on Saturday tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai. A stage was put up at the sprawling veterinary college ground where the groom dressed in pink sherwani and pyjama of matching shade exchanged garlands with the bride who wore a bright red dress.

The event was marked by the rendition of tunes played by several music bands. See the video below (courtesy - instagram.com/ajit_yadav_776):

A galaxy of VIPs and thousands of commoners attended the wedding ceremony. Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and several of his Cabinet colleagues were there to bless the couple.

The entire top brass of the RJD stood at the entrance to welcome the guests. Lalu's younger son and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, greeted Nitish.

Other dignitaries who came to the city earlier to bless the couple included former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple, NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Lalu, convicted and jailed in cases of fodder scam since December 2017, was on Thursday granted a three-day parole to attend the wedding.

