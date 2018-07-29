हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tractor race

Watch: Tin shed collapses during tractor race, many injured

Many had climbed on a tin shed to catch a glimpse of the race and the structure was not able to bear the weight.

ANI Photo

 New Delhi: A tractor race in Sri Ganganagar's Padampur in Rajasthan turned fatal after a tin shed on which hundreds of audience members had climbed collapsed. At least 17 people have received injuries.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when hundreds of locals had gathered in a stadium to watch a highly-anticipated tractor race. While many found a spot close to the make-shift track, those who didn't climbed a tin shed nearby to catch a glimpse of the event. It is being reported that the shed could not bear the weight and gave way - plummeting people to the ground.

A huge commotion erupted just as the shed gave way with people rushing to the spot to take out those trapped.

 

 

Local officials have also reached the spot and rescue operations were started. The injured have been taken to a hospital in close vicinity.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her grief at the incident while Congress' Sachin Pilot took the opportunity to slam the administration for not ensuring adequate safety measures. In a tweet, he wrote that the tragedy is another example of the government's callous approach and that the local administration was aware of the competition but did nothing to put safety measures in place.

Tractor race

