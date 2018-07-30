हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand weather

Watch: Two cars get washed away on flooded street moments after narrow escape for occupants

The occupants struggled to come out of the car for a long time before making their way to safety just as the cars were swept away.

Watch: Two cars get washed away on flooded street moments after narrow escape for occupants
ANI Photo

Occupants inside a Hyundai Santro had a narrow escape when they barely managed to get to safety before their car was swept away on a flooded street in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.

According to news agency ANI, the Santro was stuck on the flooded street with another car - an i20, and an autorickshaw. The force of rainwater was such that all three vehicles were swaying dangerously. Passengers in both cars barely managed to climb to the rood of their vehicles before jumping their way to safety. And just as they reached the top of the i20, the Santro was washed away. It is being reported that the i20 too was eventually swept away but by then, all the occupants had reached dry land.

 

 

Flooding has been a massive problem in many parts of the state with incessant rainfall taking a toll. While the plains have seen waterlogging and flooding, mountainous regions have witnessed several instances of landslides and boulders coming down on roads to block traffic.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue across Uttarakhand for most parts of this week.

Tags:
Uttarakhand weatherUttarakhand rainsHaldwani weather

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close