Watch: Yogi Adityanath and Azam Khan walk hand-in-hand in UP Assembly

There was a rare display of bonhomie between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday. The two leaders, who have always been vocal against each other, were photographed holding hands in the UP Assembly.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 15, 2017, 09:59 AM IST
This happened on the first day of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Yogi AdityanathAzam KhanYogi Adityanath Azam KhanYogi Adityanath Azam Khan UP AssemblyUP AssemblyUttar Pradesh
