Watch: Yogi Adityanath and Azam Khan walk hand-in-hand in UP Assembly
There was a rare display of bonhomie between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday. The two leaders, who have always been vocal against each other, were photographed holding hands in the UP Assembly.
Comments |
There was a rare display of bonhomie between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday. The two leaders, who have always been vocal against each other, were photographed holding hands in the UP Assembly.
This happened on the first day of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.