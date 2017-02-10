Water level in 91 major reservoirs dips
New Delhi: Water level in 91 major reservoirs in the country has dipped to 48 per cent of their total capacity, the government said today.
According to the Union Water Resources Ministry, 74.977 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water was available in these reservoirs for the week ending on February 9.
The stock was 127 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, while it is 102 per cent of the decadal average, the Ministry said in a statement.
The total capacity of the reservoirs is 157.799 BCM.
The states which have recorded less storage vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year are Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Karnataka have reported better stock compared to last year.
