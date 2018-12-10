Went on motorcycle to show how peaceful Hyderabad is: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said he went to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's residence riding his motorbike on Monday as he wanted to show how peaceful Hyderabad is to those who talked about driving him away.

"This is my city," the Hyderabad MP quipped when asked about his bike ride to Pragati Bhavan, where he had three-hour meeting with Rao ahead of the declaration of Assembly election results on Tuesday.

"I want to show how peaceful Hyderabad is to those who wanted to drive us away and cut our throat," said Owaisi.

He was referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana BJP leader Raja Singh's threats.

While campaigning for the BJP, Yogi had said that if the BJP came to power in Telangana, it will make Owaisi flee the way Nizam was forced to flee Hyderabad.

BJP leader and party candidate Raja Singh threatened to cut the throat of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi.

During the luncheon meeting, Owaisi and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief discussed the strategy to be adopted after the results are known on Tuesday.

Owaisi, however, told reporters that he was sure the TRS will retain power and KCR will once again become the Chief Minister.

Owaisi ruled out MIM joining the TRS government, saying they were never after power.

The AIMIM had seven members in the previous 119-member Assembly and this time the party contested eights seats, all in Hyderabad. In the rest of the state it extended support to TRS.