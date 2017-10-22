We're determined to fight violent extremism and terrorism together, says Sushma Swaraj in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Sunday co-chaired the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Committee meeting and 'reviewed' various aspects of 'bilateral relations'.

"We discussed common challenges, one such challenge is that of terrorism, radicalisation and extremism. We will continue to fight this scourge together and along with other like minded countries," Swaraj said.

"We are determined to protect our societies from threat of ideologies of hate, violence and terror by adopting a zero tolerance policy and a comprehensive approach in fighting violent extremism and terrorism at all levels," she added.

The EAM further said, "While I have focused on progress in our bilateral relationship, we are aware of outstanding issues. We assure you that we are working to resolve them."

On issue of Rohingya refugee crisis she said, "It is clear that normalcy will only be restored with the return of the displaced persons to Rakhine state: The only long term solution to the situation in Rakhine state is rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development that would have a positive impact on all the communities living in the state."

According to the UN office in Bangladesh, over 600,000 Rohingyas have entered the country since August 25 after the Myanmar Army launched a crackdown on the minority community following a series of attacks on security personnel in Rakhine state.

India has provided relief material to Bangladesh to deal with the crisis.

This is Swaraj's second visit to Bangladesh as External Affairs Minister and comes after the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in April this year.

