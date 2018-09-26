हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal bandh called by BJP on Wednesday, security tightened across state

Security arrangements have been heightened ahead of the bandh. A total number of 4,000 security personnel have been deployed across the city.

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour 'Bangla bandh' on Wednesday, in a bid to protest against the Islampur school violence in North Dinajpur in which two students lost their lives in clashes with police. 

The government has made attendance mandatory for all employees. Special arrangements have been made at bus and tram depot, metro and rail stations.

Trouble had brewed at Daribhit High School in Islampur over the recruitment of Urdu teachers as the protesting students said they needed Science and English teachers instead.

The students and the locals had stopped two newly-recruited teachers from entering the school on Thursday, demanding that all vacant teaching posts be filled, resulting in a clash.

The BJP alleged that ITI student Rajesh Sarkar and third-year college student Tapas Barman were killed in police firing while the police denied the claim.

