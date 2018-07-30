हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
What is Centre's role, Rajnath Singh hits back at Opposition over uproar on Assam's NRC data

Names of over 40 lakh residents have not been included in the NRC that was released by the state government on Monday. 

NEW DELHI: Amid uproar over the release of the draft National Register of Citizens for Assam, Home Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Opposition for politicising a sensitive issue. "I want to ask the Opposition, what is the Centre's role in this? It is happening under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Such sensitive issues should not be politicized," he said in Parliament on Monday.

Claiming that the draft NRC is completely "impartial", he assured the residents who do not have their name in the data not to panic. He added that they will get an opportunity to prove their Indian citizenship. "Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is a completely impartial report. No misinformation should be spread. This is a draft and not the final list. No coercive action will be taken against anyone. Hence, there is no need for anyone to panic," he said. 

Political parties have been lashing out at the Centre for NRC claiming that it will have serious ramifications. The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the NRC with the opposition creating pandemonium over the NRC and terming it "inhuman".

Trinamool`s Derek O`Brian wanted to raise the issue but could not speak as the ruckus continued. The Congress and other opposition members were also seen supporting the issue being raised by the TMC. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu asked the agitating members to go back to their seats as he was ready for a discussion on the issue. But the Trinamool members did not relent even though Rajnath Singh was present in the House.

Some TMC members were heard saying that their party has given notice for adjournment over the issue but Naidu rejected the claim, saying that he has not received any notice. As the din continued, the House was adjourned till noon.

Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said: "Central government has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam, PM should come to the House and clarify it." 

The NRC is a list of Assam's citizens and it is being updated following a direction of the Supreme Court. 

