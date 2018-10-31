हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nehru jackets

When did 'Nehru jackets' become 'Modi Vest'? Omar Abdullah asks after South Korean President Moon's tweet

South Korean President Moon Jae-in thanked PM Modi for sending over traditional Indian half-vests.

When did &#039;Nehru jackets&#039; become &#039;Modi Vest&#039;? Omar Abdullah asks after South Korean President Moon&#039;s tweet
Image Courtesy: @moonriver365

NEW DELHI: As South Korean President Moon Jae-in thanked the Prime Minister for 'gorgeous' 'Modi vests', former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wondered when did the garment's name change from Nehru jacket.

“It’s really nice of our PM to send these but could he not have sent them without changing the name? All my life I’ve known these jackets as Nehru jackets & now I find these ones have been labelled “Modi Jacket”. Clearly nothing existed in India before 2014,” writes Abdullah.

Abdullah wasn't the only Twitter user to raise this. Sanjay Yadav, political advisor of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, tweeted, “So PM Modi changed the label from Nehru Jacket to Modi Jacket. OMG.”

Some users pointed out that the vests are neither 'Modi jackets' or 'Nehru jackets' but orginally called 'Sardari'.

On Wednesday afternoon, South Korean President Moon Jae-in thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending over traditional Indian half-vests.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernized versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly.”

He adds, “During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture.”

He also thanked the PM for his tweeted in Korean upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize. “I have read Prime Minister Modi’s tweets upon winning the Seoul Peace Prize. They were written in Korean, and I was moved by his thoughtfulness. I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi,” he wrote.

The South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook is scheduled to visit India, without President Moon Jae-in, for a four-day trip starting next week. She's expected to meet the PM Modi too. As Moon thanked the PM for the 'Modi vests', several users on Twitter reminded that the jackets are originally called Nehru jackets.

Tags:
Nehru jacketsModi VestOmar AbdullahKorean PresidentMoon Jae-in

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close