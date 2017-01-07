When PM Narendra Modi helped 12-year-old boy suffering from rare brain disorder

New Delhi: In an act of benevolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped the father of a 12-year-old son, who is suffering from a rare brain disorder.

Parth’s father told DD News that he spent all his savings, sold his property as well as wife’s jewelry in a bid to raise money for his son’s treatment. However, he still needed more money. When he could not find any other way, Parth's father thought, "Why not write to the PM?"

And to his surprise, the Prime Minister’s Office replied positively.

The PMO letter assured free of cost treatment for Parth at New Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospital.

Parth, who hails from Gujarat's Amreli district, suffers from the rare Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE), a deadly brain disorder related to measles (rubeola) infection.

Many instances have come to the fore in the past in which the PM extended help to people in need.