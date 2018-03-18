Where are the jobs you promised, Manmohan Singh asks PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh hit out at his successor Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning him over the promises that he had made during the campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. "When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises. Those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs," Singh said while speaking at the Congress Plenary session on Sunday.

Congress President @RahulGandhi, former Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi and former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh at 84th Plenary session of AICC, earlier today! #CongressPlenary #ChangeIsNow pic.twitter.com/NEDvLtF66F — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 17, 2018

He also blamed the Centre for the 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "The Modi Govt has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before. The atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out. The support Pakistan gives to cross-border terrorism is certainly not acceptable to us. We should warn Pakistan that their actions are detrimental to peace and prosperity," Singh added.

He likened the situation in the country today to what it was after Independence and held the Modi government responsible for the 'challenging times'. "The Congress party made India what it is today. It led the freedom struggle and guided India towards development after Independence. Today, we face similar challenges of carrying forward development and social justice," he said.

His attack on the current government comes a day after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had alleged that the governments under Manmohan Singh formulated many schemes for the welfare of the people but PM Modi was weakening those schemes now.

"Under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people from poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies," she had said.

She had also said the Modi government even attempted to destroy the Congress. "In the last four years, this arrogant government has left no stone unturned to destroy the Congress, but the party has never cowered down and it will never cower down."