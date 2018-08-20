हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Where is morality: Tejashwi Yadav renews attack on Nitish Kumar over Muzaffarpur shelter home case

The Yadav scion asked Kumar as to what relation his party, the Janata Dal United (JDU) shares with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday continued his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Yadav scion asked Kumar as to what relation his party, the Janata Dal United (JDU) shares with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case.

The RJD leader tweeted, “Nitish Ji, When you are expelling your cabinet colleague for 10 years and Vice-President of JDU in connection with Brajesh Thakur? If his son has been suspended then why he is spared? What relation ur party JDU shares main culprit of #MuzaffarpurShelterHome ? Where is morality? (sic).”

This comes just days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday last conducted raids at the residences of former social welfare minister Manju Verma in Patna and Begusarai in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Verma was compelled to resign after her husband was accused of having links with alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case. Her husband, Chandrasekhar Verma, has been accused of visiting the Muzaffarpur shelter home frequently.

Meanwhile, Brajesh Thakur has claimed threat to his life, citing that he was lodged in jail along with Maoist rebels. "I strongly fear threat to my life in the jail," Thakur informed the local court when he was produced before it via video conference last week.

The alleged sex scandal in Muzaffarpur surfaced in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. More than 40 girls had been lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

An FIR was lodged by the state social welfare department in June, which led to the arrest of 10 people. The NGO running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the girls have been moved to shelter homes in other districts while the premises has been sealed.

