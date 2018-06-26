हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

While PM Modi makes Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape against women: Rahul Gandhi

While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

While PM Modi makes Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria &amp; Saudi Arabia in rape against women: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of women's safety, saying it’s "a shame" that a survey found India to be leading in rape and violence against women.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress president mocked Prime Minister Modi's fitness video and shared a CNN news report that said India is the "most dangerous" country for women. The report was based on a survey citing high incidence of rape and violence against women.

"While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women. What a shame for our country!" the Gandhi scion tweeted.

The CNN report carried a survey by Thomson Reuters Foundation, which claimed that India is the most dangerous country in the world with high risk of menace like rape and human trafficking. The study further talked about India reporting maximum cases of forced marriage and sexual slavery.

According to the report, India is the most dangerous country in the world for “cultural traditions that impact women”. It referred to incidents of acid attacks, female genital mutilation and child marriage.

The latest attack by the Congress president on Modi government over women safety issue comes months after he led a midnight candlelight march at India Gate in the national capital over the issue. Asserting that women were living in India under fear, the Gandhi scion had urged the government to ensure their safety.

He had asked Prime Minister Modi to “walk the talk on Beti Bachao slogan”. "Today, India's women are afraid of coming out in public. Women and girls are being killed and raped. We want that the government should resolve this issue so that the Indian women can come out on the roads and live a life free of fear," Rahul had said.

Those gathered at the scene demanded urgent action against the perpetrators of Unnao and Kathua gangrape cases.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiPM ModiViolence against womenWomen safety

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close