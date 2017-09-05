close
Essel Group 90 years
White powder found in UP assembly was not explosive material; Govt suspends FSL director for wrong report

In what can be called as a huge embarassment to Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, it has been confirmed that the 150gm of white substance recovered from the state assembly on July 12, was not highly explosive material  PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate) but silicon oxide (SiO2).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 07:46
White powder found in UP assembly was not explosive material; Govt suspends FSL director for wrong report

New Delhi: In what can be called as a huge embarassment to Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, it has been confirmed that the 150gm of white substance recovered from the state assembly on July 12, was not highly explosive material  PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate) but silicon oxide (SiO2).

Following the development, Director of state Forensic Science Laboratory, Shiv Bihari Upadhyay, has been suspended for allegedly giving a wrong, misleading, incomplete and unconfirmed report about the substance recovered in the state Assembly, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said,"Upadhyay got the substance examined and in the report it was held to be PETN positive. When the NIA got it tested from CFSL, Hyderabad, it was found to be Silicon Oxide (Quartz) and not the dangerous explosive."

Reports say that Director of state Forensic Science Laboratory, Shiv Bihari Upadhyay allegedly tested the substance using an explosive detection kit whose usage date had expired in March 2016 itself. Director, Vigilance, Hitesh Awasthi will probe the charges, the official said.

There were also complaints against Upadhyay pertaining to irregularities during his tenure as the acting director of a laboratory in Patna, Bihar, from February 28, 2008, to August 20, 2012, Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar said.

On the basis of the false reports, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier told the Assembly that the suspicious powder, recovered under the seat of the Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhary was an explosive PETN. He had also ordered NIA probe into the matter. In his suo motu statement, the chief minister had said, "The security of the House is our concern. This is part of a dangerous terrorist conspiracy and should be exposed. The state government wants to get an NIA probe done in the matter and police verification of employees and officials working in Vidhan Bhawan."

Following the incidnet, the Opposition had also attacked ruling government saying it was an attempt to deter SP members to speak in the House. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh AssemblyYogi AdityanathPETNSilica

