Who is Shloka Mehta – rumoured fiancée of Akash Ambani

New Delhi: The media is abuzz with reports of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Akash getting hitched with Shloka Mehta, daughter of Diamantaire Russell Mehta by the end of the year.

If sources are to be believed, the news of their engagement can break anytime soon and people are wondering who exactly is the girl who will reportedly become the billionaire's eldest daughter-in-law.

Shloka Mehta is Russel Mehta's youngest daughter and the Director of Rosy Blue Diamonds, which is headed by Russell.

After completing her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School with Akash, she went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University, New Jersey and pursued her Masters in Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Shloka also co-founded ConnectFor – an NGO that helps young minds grow and provides all the necessities of life such as education, food, shelter, etc. ConnectFor also matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

The Ambani and Mehta families have known each other for a very long time.

While emails and reminders sent to a spokesperson of Ambani family and his company Reliance Industries remained unanswered, a source close to the family said, "No dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have been finalized".

"As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone," the source said.

The source discounted the talks of March 24 as engagement date. "Importantly and to reaffirm that as and when any wedding is finalized, it will only be in India".

Emails sent to Rosy Blue spokesperson too remain unanswered.

Akash and twin sister Isha are eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast-growing telecom venture.

