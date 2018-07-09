हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Who is Sunil Rathi, the criminal who killed gangster Munna Bajrangi in Baghpat jail

Just like Munna Bajrangi enjoyed a clout in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Rathi’s is a dreadful name in the world of crime in western UP and Uttarakhand.

Who is Sunil Rathi, the criminal who killed gangster Munna Bajrangi in Baghpat jail

The Uttar Pradesh Police has confirmed that dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead on Monday morning by another convict, Sunil Rathi, who was also lodged in the same jail. According to ADG Prison, an altercation between Bajrangi and Rathi led to the death of the former. While Munna Bajrangi has been a ‘most wanted’ criminal in Uttar Pradesh, Rathi is no less in the world of crime and mafia. Here’s all you need to know about Rathi, the criminal who shot dead Munna Bajrangi.

# Sunil Rathi is an infamous don in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Just like Munna Bajrangi enjoyed a clout in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Rathi’s is a dreadful name in the world of crime in western UP and Uttarakhand.

# While Bajrangi was shifted to Baghpat jail from Jhansi, Rathi was transferred to the district jail from Roorkee. He had claimed threat to life in Roorkee jail following which he was transferred to Baghpat, which is his hometown.

# Both Munna Bajrangi and Sunil Rathi were kept in the same barrack in the Baghpat jail.

# Just like Munna Bajrangi, Sunil Rathi has also had his political connections. Rathi’s mother Rajbala had tried her luck in previous Assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from Chaprauli.

# Sunil Rathi got indulged in criminal activities following the demise of his father. He was arrested and lodged in Roorkee jail last year in an alleged extortion case.

Munna Bajrangi was brought to Baghpat jail on Sunday evening from Jhansi. Sunil Rathi shot him dead at around 6.30 am on Monday, following which he reportedly hid the revolver in a gutter.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshBaghpat jail killingMunna BajrangiSunil RathiBaghpat jail

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close