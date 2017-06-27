Who is Syed Salahuddin and why his branding as global terrorist will help

Washington: The US State Department on Monday designated the notorious Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist, a major development in the fight against terror.

The announcement came just hours before the much-awaited meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Salahuddin runs the dreaded Kashmiri militant group from Pakistan.

Last year, the Hizbul leader, also known as Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah, had vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

He had also threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces".

Salahuddin, who is featured on NIA’s most wanted list, reportedly operates out of a safe house in Pakistan.

In June this year, he hailed slain terrorist Burhan Wani as a martyr.

He also heads the United Jihad Council that conducts terror activities in India.

In 1987, Salahuddin had contested the Assembly polls in Kashmir on a Muslim United Front ticket.