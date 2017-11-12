Who tweets from Rahul's Twitter handle? Gandhi scion answers

Does Rahul Gandhi tweet himself or does his team do it on his behalf? Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday clarified that he has a team of three to four people who decide what is to be tweeted.

"We reflect on ideas. There is a team of 3-4 people to whom I give suggestions and after fine tuning them, we tweet. Routine work, like birthday wishes isn't done by me, I give little inputs on it," he said

However, he added that tweets on political issues are done by him. "Tweets on political issues are mine," the Gandhi scion added.

There has been a recent surge in witty tweets from Rahul's account while making political comments. Many have even questioned the authenticity of his account.

Taking potshots at those questioning whether he tweeted himself or not, he had posted a video of an adorable dog, who he calls Pidi, adding that it was the brain behind the clever tweets on his account. "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi," he had tweeted.

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way _ than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

In the 15-second video, Rahul can be heard asking his pet to do a "Namaste" and rewarding him with a biscuit. The video of Gandhi's dog has garnered nearly 36,000 likes and more than 14,000 retweets.

There have also been reports that the Congress is using artificial Twitter bots to boost his posts on the social media platform. Rahul reportedly had around 24.93 lakh followers in July 2017 which has risen to 34 lakh by September 17.