After 10 questions to PM Modi on Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi's 11th: Why didn't you answer any?

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi a series of questions about Gujarat. As voting for the first phase takes place in the state, the Gandhi scion asked the Prime Minister why he did not bother to answer even one of those 10 questions.

"I asked 10 questions on Gujarat's report card and he did not give answers to any of them," he tweeted.

He also said that the BJP did not even declare its manifesto till the day when campaigning for the first phase ended. "The PM has not spoken of development in any of his speeches. The BJP did not even declare its manifesto till the day when campaigning for the first phase ended... Does this mean only speeches are the way to rule now," he asked.

गुजरात में 22 सालों से भाजपा की सरकार है। मैं केवल इतना पूछूंगा-

क्या कारण है इस बार प्रधानमंत्री जी के भाषणों में ‘विकास’ गुम है?

मैंने गुजरात के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से 10 सवाल पूछे, उनका भी जवाब नहीं।

पहले चरण का प्रचार ख़त्म होने तक घोषणा पत्र नहीं। तो क्या अब ‘भाषण ही शासन’ है? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017

On Friday, Rahul had trained guns at the BJP saying that the money and muscle power would not work in these polls."We are very confident of our win and I am not worried. I am pretty certain that Congress is going to win here. There is a definite undercurrent. They will use money and muscle power but that is not going to work," Rahul said.

Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region is being held on Saturday and polling in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.