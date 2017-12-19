Why did Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma get married in Italy, not in India, questions BJP MLA

NEW DELHI: The marriage of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma has been the talk of the town lately. Every picture shared on social media of the couple has gone viral.

It seems politicians have also been following stories around the 'Virushka' wedding.

BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya has lashed out at Kohli questioning his decision to get married on a foreign land and not in India.



"Ram, Krishna, Yudhishthira married in India. All you people have either been married or will be married in India. No one goes to a foreign land to get married like they did. He earned his money and fame in India and took it abroad," the BJP MLA said.

(Photo: BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya)

Reacting to the questions raised by him, social media users are trolling the BJP MLA.

Ham sab to apse nai puche ki aap etna befaltoo ke sawal kaise pooch lete hai ?? Kuch bhi ??#pannalalsakya @TimesNow https://t.co/IjyX60GfmE — Abhishek pandey (@788abhishek) December 19, 2017

@narendramodi_in @AmitShah Pannalal Sakya, BJP MLA from Pune has stirred a controversy by attacking Virat Kohli's wedding saying why did he go to Italy. NaMo doesn't need enemies from outside. He should be immediate sacked. Cc @JAVED0909 @PawanDurani @AdityaRajKaul @zutshisanjay — Raina M.K. (@rainamk1) December 19, 2017

The gorgeous couple got married at a private ceremony on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy with just family and close friends in attendance. The moment their wedding news hit the headlines, fans stormed social media platforms to extend their congratulatory messages.

They will be hosting a reception in New Delhi on December 21 and a grand gala affair in Mumbai for industry bigwigs and cricketers on December 26.

The couple had remained tight-lipped about their marriage. Soon after the wedding, they took to Twitter to make the announcement.