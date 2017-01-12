Why is Jallikattu such a controversial sport?
New Delhi: Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport organised in Tamil Nadu during Pongal.
Also known as Eruthazhuvuthal or Manju virattu, the sport involves a natively reared stud that is set free inside an arena filled with young participants. The challenge lies in taming the bull with bare hands.
Why is Jallikattu such a controversial sport?
In 2011, the Environment Ministry added bulls to its 1991 notification banning the training and exhibition of bears, monkeys, tigers, panthers and dogs.
The notification was challenged in the Supreme Court and was upheld in 2014.
Under the NDA government, the ministry in 2016 modified its earlier notification and declared that the sport could continue despite the existing ban.
This was in direct contravention with the apex court order, and was duly challenged by animal welfare organisation such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
A stay order was issued by the court.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- BSF jawan's video exposing bad quality food served on duty goes viral
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- Watch: Video of LeT terrorists attempting infiltration, spotted in J&K
- Delhi records coldest day of the season at 6°C
- WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on to the pitch, for the last time as captain
- IND A vs ENG XI, 1st warm-up match - As it happened...
- Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet – Watch Video
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account
- Rs 3-4 lakh crore of evaded income deposited in banks post demonetisation