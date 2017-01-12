New Delhi: Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport organised in Tamil Nadu during Pongal.

Also known as Eruthazhuvuthal or Manju virattu, the sport involves a natively reared stud that is set free inside an arena filled with young participants. The challenge lies in taming the bull with bare hands.

Why is Jallikattu such a controversial sport?

In 2011, the Environment Ministry added bulls to its 1991 notification banning the training and exhibition of bears, monkeys, tigers, panthers and dogs.

The notification was challenged in the Supreme Court and was upheld in 2014.

Under the NDA government, the ministry in 2016 modified its earlier notification and declared that the sport could continue despite the existing ban.

This was in direct contravention with the apex court order, and was duly challenged by animal welfare organisation such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

A stay order was issued by the court.