Why silent on cows being killed in Kerala: Smriti Irani takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday took a dig at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and questioned his silence over Youth Congress workers' alleged killing of cows in Kerala.

Irani further pointed out that Rahul should fight elections on the issue of development.

"Why didn't the Hindu inside Rahul Gandhi say anything when Youth Congress workers killed cows in Kerala? So I request that he should fight elections in Gujarat on the issue of development," news agency ANI quoted Smriti Irani as saying.

The union minster's reaction comes two days after the Somnath Temple controversy that involved the Congress vice president.

The Somnath controversy erupted on Wednesday after Rahul’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi reportedly made an entry in the temple register on his behalf.

According to some media reports, the register entry at Somnath is only required for people from other faiths visiting the famed temple.

Soon after the incident, the social media was abuzz with talks over Rahul's religious status. Some even sought to know if he was a Hindu or Christian.

Congress, however, said Rahul is a Hindu, and to prove his credentials, it released three images showing him in puja, wedding and in last rite rituals.