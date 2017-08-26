Wikileaks says 'CIA can access Aadhaar database', government denies claim
WikiLeaks on Friday published documents that claims the United State's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is using specific tools to secretly collect Aadhaar data. These claims have been dismissed by the government.
Wikileaks documents claims CIA used ExpressLane – a cyber tool devised by Cross Match Technologies. “ExpressLane is a covert information collection tool that is used by the CIA to secretly exfiltrate data collections from such systems provided to liaison services.
Cross Match Technologies, a US company specialising in biometric software, was one of the first suppliers of biometric devices certified by UIDAI for Aadhaar program.
Have CIA spies already stolen #India's national ID card database? #aadhaar #biometric https://t.co/zqJmkaoiw8 #modi
The Wikileaks further claims “CIA agents can access Aadhaar database in real-time.”
Another article tweeted by Wikileaks states, “UIDAI, as far as is known, did not do a background check on these companies or their business, professional and personal associations.”
Cross Match had hit the headlines in 2011 “when it was reported that the US military used a Cross Match product to identify Osama bin Laden during the assassination operation in Pakistan.”