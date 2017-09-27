close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Wings have fallen off the plane: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi govt

Seemingly elated at the attack on the Central government's policies by Yashwant Sinha, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter with this witty post

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 12:04
Wings have fallen off the plane: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi govt
Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi (File photos)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the ruling government has given a shot in the arm to the opposition Congress. Hours after the veteran BJP leader posted his critique of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies, several Congress leaders have retweeted his quotes as a validation of their own criticism of the ruling government.

Seemingly elated at the attack on the Central government's policies by one of their own, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter with this witty post. "Ladies and Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position. The wings have fallen off our plane," he said tweeting out Yashwant Sinha's editorial.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram also used Sinha's article to attack Modi saying that the truth will prevail. "Yashwant Sinha speaks Truth to Power. Will Power now admit the Truth that economy is sinking," he said.

Yashwant Sinha in an editorial on Wednesday wrote that the Indian economy is in a mess. "I shall be failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now against the mess the finance minister has made of the economy," he said.

Criticising Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Sinha recalled in his write up how despite losing the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar, he was made the Finance Minister. "One may recall that in similar circumstances Atal Bihari Vajpayee had refused to appoint Jaswant Singh and Pramod Mahajan, two of his closest colleagues in the party, to his cabinet in 1998," Singh wrote.

TAGS

Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiYashwant SinhaBJPCongressChidambaram

From Zee News

Yogi Adityanath govt seeks extension of DGP Sulkhan Singh&#039;s tenure, sends proposal to Centre
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath govt seeks extension of DGP Sulkhan Singh...

Ukraine: Thousands evacuated as ammunition depot explodes, PM blames &#039;external factors&#039;
World

Ukraine: Thousands evacuated as ammunition depot explodes,...

World

Mexico: 14 killed, 8 injured in attack at a drug rehabilita...

There&#039;s conspiracy at BHU, won&#039;t spare anyone: Yogi Adityanath
India

There's conspiracy at BHU, won't spare anyone: Yo...

World Bank warns of education crisis in India, raises fear of lower wages
India

World Bank warns of education crisis in India, raises fear...

7-year-old Pakistani girl granted visa for open heart surgery in India
India

7-year-old Pakistani girl granted visa for open heart surge...

Pakistan court indicts Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for corruption
World

Pakistan court indicts Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for corru...

J&amp;K: Pakistan Army violates ceasefire, targets Indian posts in Poonch, Bhimbher Gali
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Pakistan Army violates ceasefire, targets Indian p...

Latest offers from Airtel, Vodafone, Jio this festival season
Technology

Latest offers from Airtel, Vodafone, Jio this festival seas...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

German Federal election results: A Right turn in global polity

Narendra Modi's black money fight: Short-term pain for long-term gain

DNA Edit: Joblessness needs to be tackled on a war-footing

Will a fiscal stimulus work wonders for Indian economy?

DNA Edit: Regional parties decline