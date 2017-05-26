WION's Pakistan bureau chief is incommunicado following summons by Pak FIA

New Delhi: WION's Pakistan bureau chief Taha Siddiqui, who had earlier accused Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency of harrassment, could not be reached on Friday despite repeated attempts.

He was summoned to appear before the FIA's counter-terrorism wing today, failing which he was threatened with action under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code, reported Pakistan daily, Dawn.

In a twitter post on May 25, Siddqui had complaint that Pakistan FIA was pursuing action against him under counter-terrorism. "Despite high court orders, FIA pursuing action against me under counter terrorism saying i m "well aware of enquiry". Just got served notice," his twitter post read.

Siddqui had filed a writ petition with the Islamabad high court alleging harassment by the country's FIA.

The petition says the FIA had called Siddiqui, demanding that he appear before it at agency's headquarters for interrogation.

When Siddiqui asked the FIA the reason behind the notice, he was not given a concrete answer. However, a FIA officer hinted that the interrogation pertained to issues and opinion on which he had written pieces.

When Siddiqui replied that his work was in the public domain and that any questions could be asked over the phone, the official told Siddiqui in a threatening tone that it would "be better" for him to appear before it.

The petition adds that Siddiqui was reluctant to appear before the the FIA because "once the person who is to be interrogated sets out to the FIA headquarters, he is either picked up and disappeared or detained illegally".

The petition adds that ever since the phone call, Siddiqui has noticed that "plain-clothed persons have conspicuously been pointing at his house".

Before filing his petition, Siddiqui had written to WION that he is "being harassed by the FIA and being targeted for expressing my opinions".

The journalist had also stated in his petition that FIA deputy director Noman Bodla had called him on May 18, asking him to appear at the FIA headquarters for interrogation.