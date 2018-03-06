With support pouring in from all quarters, KCR to take idea of third front forward

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is getting huge support for his proposal to form a third front as a viable alternative to the BJP and Congress; has decided to take the discussion regarding the same forward.

KCR, as K Chandrashekhar Rao is popularly known, on Monday unveiled plans to conduct a series of meetings across the country to prepare a national agenda on forming a third front.

Rao, as per reports, is chalking out a programme to hold meetings with organisations, associations and retired bureaucrats in this regard.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, KCR will first hold discussions with the retired All India Service Officers like IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS.

As these retired officers have seen political developments closely at state and all India level, meeting with them will be highly useful, the chief minister's office said.

Rao is also expected to meet retired defence personnel and officers; legal luminaries; farmers' associations and employees' associations of all states; and economists and retired finance secretaries.

"These meetings will be followed with meetings with media houses, journalists, industrial houses, labour organizations and so on one after another," a statement from KCR's office said.

These meetings will be organised in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Calcutta and Bangalore.

Rao's proposal to provide an alternative to both the BJP and Congress has already received support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

The TRS leader claimed that six to seven MPs from Maharashtra also telephoned him to convey their support.

Stating that both the BJP and Congress failed the people, KCR had recently said there was a need for qualitative change in Indian politics.

Calling for amendments to the Constitution to facilitate higher economic growth, he demanded that the Centre should transfer subjects like education, health, urban development, rural roads, reservation to the states.

(With Agency inputs)