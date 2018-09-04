हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

With the way things are today, Rahul Gandhi will be the next PM: Punjab CM

Opposition parties led by Congress are putting in all efforts to stitch an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP.

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday exuded confidence that the way things look like in the country right now, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country.

"The way things are looking in the country right now, he (Rahul Gandhi) will hopefully be the Prime Minister after 2019 elections," the Punjab CM said. He also said that the Congress is completely united and is firmly behind him all through the way.

Singh had earlier also backed Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate of a joint opposition alliance in the 2019 elections. He has been saying that Rahul is fully competent to lead the country and would prove to be a successful prime minister.

Opposition parties led by Congress are putting in all efforts to stitch an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Congress has been saying that it would strive to ensure that Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently said that any anti-BJP party with maximum seats can stake claim for the post of Prime Minister. However, Pawar had said that the aim of the alliance should be to vote out the BJP.

Recently, Congress general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge had also made a pitch for Rahul to be the next PM. "I am the general secretary of my party. We are trying to ensure our party gets maximum seats and Rahul ji becomes the prime minister...we want our party to come back to power and our leader becomes the PM," Kharge said.

 

Rahul GandhiCaptain Amarinder SinghPunjabCongressBJP

