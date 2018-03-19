With third front on mind, Telangana's KCR meets Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: The much-hyped meeting between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee hovered on the formation of the third front.

“It is a good beginning. I think politics is a continuous process, whatever we have discussed is aimed towards development of the country,” said Banerjee on Monday .

“It will be a collective leadership, it will be a federal leadership,” said KCR while talking to reporters.

However, the third front is not to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other political alliance, clarified KCR.

"The country needs something good. What will happen if BJP goes and Congress comes? Will do it any miracle? There's a need for some miracle. We are in talks with like-minded parties," he added.

"We will work like a family. We're not in a hurry. So the political process will continue, the talks will continue. In democracy, such situation will come up when all parties come together to work. We don't want a particular party to rule the nation and do whatever they like," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

With agency inputs