Withdraw cases or face Jat agitation again: Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh threatens Centre

Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh threatened to relaunch a massive Jat agitation if the government refused to withdraw cases lodged against community members by tonight.

ANI photo

Jaipur: Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh threatened to relaunch a massive Jat agitation if the government refused to withdraw cases lodged against community members by tonight.

“State government has assured us of talks today evening, if our demands are not fulfilled then from tomorrow we will launch a massive agitation demanding reservation for Jats,” said the Jat leader and erstwhile royal of Bharatpur. 

Singh, a Jat community leader, courted arrest along with his supporters in Bharatpur Tuesday, demanding either withdrawal of cases or filing of charge sheets in them within three days.

“72 cases were lodged during the agitation which was held to demand reservation for Jat community in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts. The government had assured to withdraw the cases but no progress has taken place in one year,” alleged Singh.

“The cases should be either withdrawn or challans be filed in them,” he added.

