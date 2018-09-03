Woman held for shouting 'fascist BJP government down down' in front of party's Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

Image Courtesy: IANS

BJP President for Tamil Nadu, Tamilisai Soundararajan got into an argument with a lady at Tuticorin Airport on Monday. The BJP leader claimed that the lady, later identified as Sophia, raied slogan against the BJP government. 

The 25-year-old woman shouted "Fascist BJP Government down down" slogan and got into an argument with Soundararajan. 

According to news agency ANI, Soundararajan claimed that Sophia followed her till the arrival gate, raising slogan against the BJP government. "Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her," said Soundararajan.

ANI also released a video where the woman can be seen arguing with Soundararajan while the police is constantly trying to calm her down. 

 

 

"She is not an ordinary person," the BJP leader said, adding she suspected her background.

Sophia, who is said to be pursuing research in Canada, was returning home and was seated behind Soundararajan`s third-row seat. Suddenly she got up and shouted anti-BJP slogans.  

Soundararajan later told the media that the girl student rose in a "menacing" manner against her. 

Leaders of various political parties including the CPI-M, CPI and PMK criticized the police "high handedness" and demanded the woman`s immediate release. 

They also said Soundararajan should have handled the issue in a mature manner without resorting to gimmicks. The incident only showed that young people in the country were angry with the Central government, they said. 

