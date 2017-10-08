close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Women above 45 years may not need a male relative for Haj anymore

The Centre has also decided to abolish the subsidy for Haj pilgrims in accordance with a Supreme Court order. 

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 08:25
Women above 45 years may not need a male relative for Haj anymore

Mumbai: Women above 45 years will not need a male relative to accompany them for Haj as per recommendations of the Haj review committee for a new Haj policy.  Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that women will be allowed to perform Haj without a 'Mehram' (a male relative by blood) in a group of four or more.

The Centre has also decided to abolish the subsidy for Haj pilgrims in accordance with a Supreme Court order. "A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had, during the Congress regime in 2012, directed that the Haj subsidy be done away with. Hence, in the new policy, as per the recommendations of a committee, we have decided to do away with the Haj subsidy gradually," Naqvi said.

He added that the money spent on the Haj subsidy will be used for the educational empowerment of the Muslim community.

It has also been recommended that coupons for 'Adahi' (sacrifice of animals) be made compulsory for all the pilgrims and the quota of Mehram be increased from the present 200 to 500. An additional quota for Jammu and Kashmir from 1,500 to 2,000 has also been recommended.

The committee suggested that the number of embarkation points (EPs) be reduced from 21 to nine and those should be at Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi. It also recommended that suitable Haj houses be built at these EPs.

The recommendations were made after the Ministry of Minority Affairs had constituted a committee to review the existing Haj policy and suggest a framework for a new policy for 2018-22. The draft was submitted to Naqvi on Saturday in Mumbai.

TAGS

HajMukhtar Abbas NaqvimehramMuslim

From Zee News

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK&#039;s Buckingham Palace
World

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK's Buckingha...

Mumbai Butcher Island fire continues
Maharashtra

Mumbai Butcher Island fire continues

Telangana/Hyderabad rains: Weather forecast on Sunday – Latest updates
Telangana

Telangana/Hyderabad rains: Weather forecast on Sunday – Lat...

British PM signals possible demotion of foreign secretary
World

British PM signals possible demotion of foreign secretary

Briton faces jail for touching another man in Dubai bar
World

Briton faces jail for touching another man in Dubai bar

Woman strangulated to death after refusal for marriage, body burnt by petrol
Delhi

Woman strangulated to death after refusal for marriage, bod...

Pay Rs 3,000 crore to avoid metro fare hike: Centre to Kejriwal
Delhi

Pay Rs 3,000 crore to avoid metro fare hike: Centre to Kejr...

Fake Rural and Panchayati Raj ministry website dupes thousands, CBI files case
India

Fake Rural and Panchayati Raj ministry website dupes thousa...

Trump left now with &#039;just one&#039; option on North Korea
World

Trump left now with 'just one' option on North Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mattis’s visit signifies a deepening of Indo-US ties

Civil servants deserve an image boost in films

European travellers in Medieval India

No technology is an island

GST becomes simpler: What are new rules and what 27 items have become cheaper now, everything you need to know