Women journalists not so innocent that they can be misused: Chief of MP BJP's women wing

At a time when women from all walks of life are coming out with horror tales of how they have been victims of sexual harassment, Chief of Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing has welcomed the #Metoo movement but also cast doubts on claims being made by certain women journalists.

Asked about allegations of sexual harassment against Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) MJ Akbar, Lata Kelkar attempted to mount a defence of sorts for the former newspaper editor. "I welcome the MeToo campaign but I don't consider women journalists to be so innocent that anyone can misuse them," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH: I welcome this #MeToo campaign but I don't consider women journalists to be so innocent that anyone can misuse them, says Lata Kelkar, Chief of Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing on MJ Akbar. (11.10.18) pic.twitter.com/4gM5shTkg3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

Kelkar was then asked if MJ Akbar's position in the government has become untenable due to the allegations against him but she refused to comment on it.

Meanwhile, there is a growing call for MJ Akbar's exit after a number of women journalists accused him of sexual harassment during his days as editor of a newspaper. Political parties too have jumped in with Shiv Sena demanding a probe while Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying the allegations are very grave. His party has also demanded MJ Akbar's resignation.

The government, however, has maintained a stony silence on the matter with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently ducking a question posed to her on MJ Akbar.