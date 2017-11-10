Won't allow BJP to impose Gabbar Singh Tax on India: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Modi government's implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying “we will not allow BJP to impose a Gabbar Singh Tax on India.”

The Gandhi scion took to Twitter account to hit out at the BJP regime over GST.

“We will not allow BJP to impose a Gabbar Singh Tax on India. They cannot break the back of the small and medium businesses, crush the informal sector and destroy millions of jobs,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress vice president also suggested some suggestion to Modi government on the GST front.

Here's what he tweeted:

- “Correct the fundamental flaw in GST architecture to give India a Genuine Simple Tax.”

- “Don’t waste India’s time with lip service.”

“Acknowledge your incompetence, shed your arrogance and listen to the people of India.”

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a bid to improve the country's economy.

"Modi should remove or change the Finance Minister if we want to improve the country's economic condition," Yaswant Sinha, himself a former Finance Minister, told the media.

Sinha also attacked the GST by saying that "GST ne desh ki arthik waywastha ko kabada kar diya" (GST has ruined the national economy).

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said a "shower of changes" is expected from the GST Council meeting in Guwahati and the "panic-stricken" Modi government has no option but to change the new tax rates.

"Expect a shower of changes in GST rates from GST Council meeting today. Panic-stricken govt has no option but to concede demands for change.

"Thanks to Gujarat elections, government forced to heed advice of Opposition and experts on flaws in implementation of GST," he tweeted.