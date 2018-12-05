हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bulandshahr violence

Won't eat even if we die: Man seeks removal of dead son's name from Bulandshahr violence FIR

We have been going without food for the last three days. If our demands are not met and his name is not removed from the FIR then we will continue this, said the father of the man killed in Bulandshahr.

The father of 20-year-old youth, who died during violence in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, has said that his family would not have food unless the name of his son Sumit Kumar is removed from the FIR.

“We have been going without food for the last three days. If our demands are not met and his name is not removed from the FIR then we will continue this, even if we die at the end,” said the father of the deceased.

The police had registered two FIRs following the violence, which claimed lives of Sumit Kumar and police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. The FIRs had named 27 persons and also mentioned 60 unnamed persons.

Sumit Kumar was also named as an accused in one of the FIRs.

The wife of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who reportedly died of bullet injury, has also said that she would get justice only when those who killed her husband are dead.

“He worked with utter honesty and took all the responsibility on himself. This is not the first incident, he had faced bullet injury twice before. But now, nobody is giving him justice. Justice will be done only if his killers are killed,” the inspector’s wife had said.

Demanding "martyr" status for the slain Inspector, who was one of those who probed the 2015 lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq in Dadri, his sister Sunita Singh alleged that his killing was a conspiracy of the police.

"My brother was killed in a police conspiracy as he was probing a cow slaughter case... He should be given martyr status and a memorial should be constructed in his name in our native place," she had said.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Council (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Bulandhshahr violence.

Bulandshahr violenceBulandshahrBulandshahr violence FIRSumit KumarUttar Pradesh

