Congress

Won't end BJP govt's schemes if Congress comes to power in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the party won't end any schemes in Rajasthan brought into effect by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Gehlot said the Congress will instead take the schemes forward and make sure they are implemented.

The Congress leader said that he is working for development and people's interest hence the Congress won't waste time if it comes to power, news agency ANI reported.

Adding to it, Gehlot said that it is the progressive thought of work in interest of people. 

Gehlot's comment comes a day after the Election commision announced dates for the assembly elections in Rajasthan. 

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7 and the results will be out on December 11. The polls for the 200-seat assembly will be held in a single phase. The term of the Rajasthan Assembly is ending on January 5, 2019. 

Earlier on Sunday, Opinion polls predicted victory for Congress in Rajasthan Assembly polls. 

Two opinion polls have predicted in what could be a continuation of the state's tradition of over two decades of voting out the ruling party.

Surveys carried out by ABP News-CVoter and C fore have given the Congress almost 50 per cent of the vote share and 142 and 124-138 seats respectively in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, with its state president Sachin Pilot leading Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as the most preferred candidate for the top post.

The C fore poll says Pilot, Gehlot and Raje are the first choice of 32, 27 and 23 per cent voters respectively.

(With Agency Inputs)

