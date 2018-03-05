Writing is on the wall, Modi won't remain PM in 2019: Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien has claimed that Narendra Modi’s speech from ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 this year will be his last as the Prime Minister of the country. Talking to mediapersons, the West Bengal leader said that the “writing is on the wall”.

He added that it was a challenge on behalf of the Trinamool Congress and all opposition parties that PM Modi would not deliver the Independence Day speech in 2019.

“PM Narendra Modi will deliver his last speech as Prime Minister from ramparts of Red Fort on 15 August 2018. Writing is on the wall. In 2019, he will not deliver that speech in Red Fort. This is our challenge on behalf of TMC and all the opposition parties,” said Derek O'Brien.

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee backed Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call to form a Third Front to offer an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The Trinamool Congress leader spoke to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief to convey that she is with him in bringing like-minded parties together.

According to the West Bengal Chief Minister's Office, Mamata told him that she fully agrees with him and is ready to work with him. ''I am in agreement with you. I will work with you," the West Bengal CM's office quoted Mamata as saying.

KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known, had on Saturday said that there was a need for a qualitative change in the Indian politics and declared that he was ready to bring together like-minded parties.

"There is a serious need for qualitative change in the national politics. People are vexed now. No qualitative change is seen by the people even after 70 years of exercise of democracy. It is very unfortunate. People are looking for a change. Can we expect something new to happen if Congress comes to power after BJP," the Telangana Chief Minister had said.

He said that the new platform could be a third front or any other front and he will not mind being a part of the change. "It can be a third front or any front. Discussions are going on the same. I am trying to `bring change` in politics and I don't mind to be a part of the change," he said.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren too telephoned KCR and expressed his support for the third front. He welcomed KCR's decision to play a key role in national politics.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too backed KCR's proposal for a third front before 2019 polls. The country is fed up with the BJP and the Congress, and it's time to go for a third front, the AIMIM chief said.

"I welcome Telangana CM's statement and he rightly stated that people of the country are fed up with BJP governance and Congress is not a viable option, neither it can become one," said Owaisi.

(With agency inputs)