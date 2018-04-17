Yashwant Sinha tears into Modi govt; raises economic issues, women's safety

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has launched yet another scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From the economic situation, women safety, foreign policy to BJP’s internal democracy, the veteran leader has raised questions on the government’s stand on a range of issues in an opinion piece written for The Indian Express.

While he dismissed the government’s claims of India being the world’s fastest growing economy, he pointed that rapes had become the order of the day, pointing that even BJP workers were involved in such crimes. He further said that the foreign policy of the country now consists of Modi visiting different countries and hugging foreign dignitaries.

Here’s a look at what the former Union minister said about government’s role in different issues:

Economic policies:

Sinha called the current economic situation in the country grim, dismissing claims by the government of India being the world’s fastest growing economy. He wrote, “A fast growing economy does not accumulate the kind of non-performing assets in its banks, as we have done over the last four years. In a fast growing economy the farmers are not in distress, the youth are not without jobs, small businesses do not stand destroyed and savings and investment do not fall as drastically as they have done over the last four years.”

He further made reference to the frauds hitting banking sector saying that the scams were “tumbling out of the closet one after another”. He also targeted the government over not doing anything about scamsters who fled from the country.

Women safety:

According to Sinha, women are more unsafe today than ever. He accused the government of being apologists rather than acting against those committing crimes. Pointing that “our own people” are involved in such crime, the BJP leader said that “rapes have become the order of the day”.

Foreign policy:

Sinha said that the foreign policy of the Narendra Modi government was “completely devoid of substance”. He pointed to the standoff with nations like Pakistan and China, saying the latter was “trampling” over India’s interests. “The sum total of our foreign policy seems to consist of frequent foreign visits by the prime minister and his hugging foreign dignitaries,” he wrote.

BJP’s internal democracy:

Sinha claimed that internal democracy in the BJP was “completely destroyed” and even Members of Parliament do not get a chance to share their views. He said that Prime Minister Modi did not have any time for members of the party.

Democracy:

Describing it as the “most important threat”, Sinha alleged that institutions had been “demeaned and denigrated”. He further said referred to Parliament as a “joke”, blaming PM Modi for not taking efforts to end the continuous disruptions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Making a reference to the recent press conference by senior judges of the Supreme Court, Sinha said that even judges had said that “democracy in our country is under threat”.

Cautioning BJP MPs against unity of opposition parties, Sinha wrote, "I do not know how many of you will get the ticket for the next Lok Sabha elections but if previous experience is any guide, half of you at least will not. The chances of your winning the election, even if you get the ticket are fairly remote. In the last Lok Sabha election the BJP had secured only 31 per cent votes; 69 per cent was polled against it. So, if the opposition unites, you will be nowhere."