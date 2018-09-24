हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Yellow alert issued in parts of Kerala, MeT Centre predicts heavy rain

The Metereological (MeT) Centre has predicted heavy rainfall of 64.4mm to 124.4mm in these districts, said the Kerala CMO.

Yellow alert issued in parts of Kerala, MeT Centre predicts heavy rain

Thiruvananthapuram: An yellow alert has been issued in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts for Tuesday, September 25. A yellow alert has also been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for September 26.

The Metereological (MeT) Centre has, meanwhile, predicted heavy rainfall of 64.4mm to 124.4mm in these districts.

"Yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki & Wayanad districts for September 25th. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts for 26th. Met Centre has predicted heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 124.4mm) in these districts," Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The CM's office further added that the State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to be on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions.

"The State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district authorities to be on alert and directed them to take necessary precautions," Kerala CMO said.

Last month, Kerala witnessed incessant rain and worst floods in a century. The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rain and severe floods. The rain and floods claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

KeralaKerala rainKerala floodKerala CMO

