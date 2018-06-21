हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
4th International Yoga Day

Yoga is one of world's most unifying forces: PM Narendra Modi

Millions of people around the world celebrated International Yoga Day and PM Modi urged all those who are yet to try Yoga to shed their doubts and inhibitions. 

Dehradun: On the occasion of 4th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again highlighted the countless benefits of practicing asanas and said that it is one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world today.

Millions of people around the world celebrated International Yoga Day on Thursday and PM Modi urged all those who are yet to try Yoga to shed their doubts and inhibitions. "Yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world. People from all over have embraced Yoga and glimpses can be seen in the manner in which International Yoga Day has been marked every year," he said at Dehradun's Forest Research Institute. "Yoga Day has become a mass movement in the quest for good health and well-being."

PM Modi especially urged fellow countrymen to practice Yoga diligently and feel proud to have gifted it to the world. "Today, people across the world have developed a fondness for Yoga. We, as Indians, should feel proud about it. From Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago and from Jakarta to Johannesburg, there is Yoga."

Known for his strong commitment towards a healthy body and a sound mind, PM Modi said high-stress levels can be addressed through practising specific asanas and that people can better their lives just by incorporating Yoga in their daily lives. He recently also released a video which showed his morning exercise regimen which included a number of asanas.

On Thursday, PM Modi joined almost 50,000 participants in Dehradun - apart from a whole lot many across the world - to practice Yoga.

