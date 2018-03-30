Yogi Adityanath inaugurates India's largest single-pier elevated road

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a 10.5-km elevated road in Ghaziabad on Friday. The Hindon Elevated Road project is the longest single-pier elevated road in the country and has been built at a whopping cost of Rs 1147 crore.

The road connects UP Gate at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to Rajnagar Extension and is expected to provide big relief to commuters going to Meerut.

The construction of the road was completed one year back, and was one of the initiatives of previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that the inauguration of the elevated road might lead to a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the SP over taking the credit for the same.